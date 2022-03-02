Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

