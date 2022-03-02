Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 19,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup stock opened at $119.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.39. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.37 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

