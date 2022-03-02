Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

CCI opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

