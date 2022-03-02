Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Incyte by 365.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.0% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Incyte by 13.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,962,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

