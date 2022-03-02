Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

