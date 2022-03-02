Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after buying an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $43,739,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after buying an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

