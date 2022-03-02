Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,424,000 after purchasing an additional 142,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2,853.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 252,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 72,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.