Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMS traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.98. 52,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,730,000 after purchasing an additional 714,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth $14,307,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

