SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. SEA has a 1 year low of $111.50 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.43.
SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.
About SEA (Get Rating)
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.