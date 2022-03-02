SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. SEA has a 1 year low of $111.50 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SEA by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,698 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 105,595 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SEA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 607,065 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $135,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,491,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA (Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.