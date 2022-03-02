SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cowen from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 133.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.08.

NYSE:SE opened at $126.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.43. SEA has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

