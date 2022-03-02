SEA (NYSE:SE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 276,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,890,671 shares.The stock last traded at $131.61 and had previously closed at $137.46.

The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SEA by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,675,000 after acquiring an additional 244,786 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $417,670,000 after buying an additional 198,381 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SEA by 58.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in SEA by 28.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,978 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.50.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

