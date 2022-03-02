Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

EOSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.