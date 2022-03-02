Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. 1,045,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,166,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

