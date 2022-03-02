Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,215 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,992,000 after buying an additional 40,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.63. The company had a trading volume of 70,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

