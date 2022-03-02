Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,099 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $864,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,943 shares of company stock worth $20,674,903.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,372. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.57.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

