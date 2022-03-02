Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTIC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTIC stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

