Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,832,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.