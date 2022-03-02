Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after purchasing an additional 240,307 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

