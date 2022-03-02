Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 407.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 116.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 98,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $223.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.19 and a 200 day moving average of $244.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $189.74 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.