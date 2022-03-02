Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 2,294 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.18% of Envestnet worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594,931 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,001,000 after acquiring an additional 211,453 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 52,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envestnet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,622,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ENV opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.04. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

