Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.12% of Saia worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $283.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.02 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

