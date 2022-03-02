Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

AMAT opened at $129.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.