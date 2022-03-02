Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.10% of Five Below worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Five Below by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Five Below by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 75,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Five Below by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $158.19 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.16.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

