SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 1,350.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,350.70 ($18.12).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,445 ($19.39) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($23.15) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.58) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

SGRO traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,303.50 ($17.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,666,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,805. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,312.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.23). The company has a market cap of £15.67 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 16.90 ($0.23) dividend. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

