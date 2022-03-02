Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.15 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $11.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $63.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $75.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SELB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

SELB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 1,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $211.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 14,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

