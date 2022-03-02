Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 111.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 304418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.41).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.55%.

The stock has a market capitalization of £653.08 million and a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.09.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

