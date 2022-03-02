Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,700. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

