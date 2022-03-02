Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Short Interest Up 720.0% in February

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAAGF remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Shanta Gold has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

