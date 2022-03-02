Shell’s (SHEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,375 ($31.87) target price on the stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($32.74) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.90) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.54) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,453.50 ($32.92).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,045 ($27.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £156.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,080 ($27.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.37), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,200,590.37).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

