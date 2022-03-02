Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

