Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Shares of SHEN stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
