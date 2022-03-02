Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

NYSE:SHW opened at $255.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.36 and a 200-day moving average of $308.15. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,553,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

