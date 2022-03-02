Shiba Inu Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.70 Billion (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion and $1.70 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shiba Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.63 or 0.06746854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,629.16 or 0.99965030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.