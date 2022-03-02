Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617,566 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $140.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.97. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Shift Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.