Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,136.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $13.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $659.83. 2,209,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,828. Shopify has a 1 year low of $585.03 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $980.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,302.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

