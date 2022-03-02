Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,136.71.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of SHOP stock traded down $13.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $659.83. 2,209,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,828. Shopify has a 1 year low of $585.03 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $980.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,302.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
