Short Interest in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Declines By 90.0%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AGAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 1,045,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,994. African Gold Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGAC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.