Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Drops By 67.6%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,900 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 14.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.
