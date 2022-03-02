Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Increases By 1,367.3%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 1,367.3% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Capstone Companies stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Capstone Companies has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.09.
Capstone Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
