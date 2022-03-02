Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Increases By 1,367.3%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 1,367.3% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Capstone Companies stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Capstone Companies has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.09.

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

