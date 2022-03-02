Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Increases By 863.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, an increase of 863.8% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,934,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 736,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter.

ETW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,617. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

