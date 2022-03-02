Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rises By 1,200.0%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EKTAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Danske downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

