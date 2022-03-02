Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Declines By 80.2%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

