Short Interest in EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Rises By 6,400.0%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS EVCI opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. EVCI Career Colleges has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, associate in occupational studies degree and certain certificate programs. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Yonkers, NY.

