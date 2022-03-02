Short Interest in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Declines By 65.6%

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the January 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:FMO opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
