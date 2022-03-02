Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Declines By 66.4%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the January 31st total of 981,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,669,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 194,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

