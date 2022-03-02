Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Grows By 20,000.0%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 20,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,748,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FORW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
