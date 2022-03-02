Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Grows By 20,000.0%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 20,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,748,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FORW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

