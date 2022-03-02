Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Decreases By 88.3%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the January 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KSRYY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 102,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,937. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

