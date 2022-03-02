Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Decreases By 88.3%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the January 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KSRYY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 102,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,937. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $34.00.
KOSÉ Company Profile (Get Rating)
