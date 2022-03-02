Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Decreases By 71.6%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the January 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KYOCY stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 37,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,054. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.77. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

