Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Decreases By 73.5%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the January 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 103,869 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares in the last quarter.

LGI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 51,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,609. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

