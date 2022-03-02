Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Drops By 76.0%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the January 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
OVCHY traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 102,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $20.52.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.
