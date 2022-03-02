Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Declines By 94.1%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 584.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 42,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTEC opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $64.19.

