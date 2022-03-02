Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Rises By 1,063.2%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 1,063.2% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of PSET opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.